ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers are returning to The Wharf Amphitheater for a concert.

The show will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The concert is part of Buffett's "Life on the Flip Side Tour."

