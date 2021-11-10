MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees on Wednesday selected Jo Bonner to become the university's new president.

Bonner, a former U.S. congressman who most recently served as chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey, was among three finalists for the USA job. The other two finalists were Dr. Damon Andrew, dean and professor of the College of Education at Florida State University, and Dr. Michael Tidwell, immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

Previously, Bonner served as vice chancellor for economic development at The University of Alabama System from 2013 to 2018.

Bonner represented Alabama’s First District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was first elected to the 108th Congress in November 2002 and was successfully reelected to five additional terms.

He succeeds USA President Tony Waldrop, who retired earlier this year. Executive Vice President John Smith served as acting USA president in the interim.