AltaPointe Health is holding a job fair on Thursday to fill positions at its facility in West Mobile.

AltaPointe recruiters will be on-site at the campus on Southland Drive off of Knollwood Drive. They will be interviewing for many positions including nurses, case managers, direct care workers, and more.

No experience is necessary for some positions, and job offers will be made onsite.

“The best part is you can come in an interview for a job and walk away with a job today. Great opportunity for AltaPointe and your career,” said AltaPointe Health HR specialist Tori Kraver.

There are also sign-on bonuses and benefits. More information is available at Altapointe.org.