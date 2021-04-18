MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As downtown reopens -- many restaurants continue to struggle to find workers. This weekend -- the Downtown Mobile Alliance was helping attract potential employees with a job fair.

Downtown's Cathedral Square was a one-stop shop Sunday afternoon for anyone looking for a job.

"Finding great people was hard before but it's really, really hard now," said Steve Zucker, Executive Chef Dauphin's.

There are plenty of positions available. After the pandemic shut down the restaurant industry a year ago -- not all of their employees are returning.

"I think it's definitely a challenging time in the industry. I think our workforce moving forward may be some folks who are new to the industry," said David Rasp, Owner of Heroes.

A recent transplant to the Port City -- Alexis Cline is ready to work.

"I'm looking for a job... And they have several places out here... Heroes was great! Over here at Renaissance. I went over there to the LoDa place... They're all great people," said Cline.

"Call today... Work tomorrow" read one sign. Cline says that's not the case back home in Tennessee.

"For me it's been hard to find a job... In Tennessee -- you can't even get a job. Here jobs are open like that," said Cline.

With three restaurants under their brand -- Dauphin's is looking to hire 5 to 10 people per location.

"We are looking for good people to come on our team. Anything restaurant-related -- back of the house and front of the house," explained Zucker.

And as business steadily increases at Heroes -- they too are looking for a couple of new team members.

"We are fortunate... We are perhaps not in as dire circumstances as some people might be. We are operating 7 days a week, lunch and dinner. Our people are makng money... That's always important. So we are kind of always looking... And today is no exception to that," said Rasp.

If you didn't make it out Sunday to the job fair -- they say applicants are welcome to apply in person.