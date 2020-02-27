John L. Leflore's Credits
- 1925 - Re-started NAACP Mobile Chapter
- 1926 - Appointed Executive Secretary of Mobile NAACP
- 1944 - Challenges Alabama's white primary law after Supreme Court rules in Smith v. Allwright
- 1945 - Serves as VP of the Conference of Alabama Branches for NAACP until 1951; then on board of directors, 1952-53.
- 1956 - NAACP outlawed in Alabama; re-organized the Non-Partisan Voter's League
- 1959 - Becomes director of casework for the Non-Parisan Voters League
- 1963 - Filed lawsuit that led to de-segregation of public schools in Mobile County.
- Early 1960s - Began partnership and work with White politician Joe Langan (later became Mayor)
- Successfully desegregated downtown businesses and restaurants, the local library, and the city owned golf course.
- Carried out plan to desegregate city's buses.
- 1966 - Appointed to Mobile Housing Board
- 1975 - Elected to Alabama House of Representatives
- 1975 - Recruited Wiley Bolden to challenge Mayor-Commission form of government to Mayor-City Council form of government. Court proceedings were ultimately successful.
- Leflore died before it ended.
Most in Mobile know him by name, because of the high school, but many don't know the work that he's done. Some of which are luxuries that Mobilians still enjoy today.
There's a stain in the imprint of the United States. An ugly history that state by state, city by city had to be changed. That stain also makes each city and place unique with it's own history.
No doubt slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation all have deep and ugly roots in Mobile, Alabama as well. In fact, the city is home to the last known slave ship brought to America illegally after slavery was abolished, the Clotilda.
Yet, at the pinnacle of the civil rights movement, things were a bit different in Mobile in comparison to other parts of the state like Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery, partly because of one local man.
"John Leflore didn't believe in marching, like Dr. King did. Very rarely would he speak in public in front of a large crowd. The way he operated, the way that he went about doing things, writing letters....he went about doing things peacefully, but he was able to get results," said his grandson Burton Leflore.
John Leflore was born in Mobile, Alabama on May 17, 1903 to Doc and Clara Leflore. He graduated in 1920 from Owen Academy.
Leflore grew up in a much different Mobile than we know and love. It was the Jim Crow south where segregation was in order and equality was no where to be found. Times were disparaging and often difficult for African-Americans.
In 1922, Leflore got married and began working at the postal service. It was a job he kept until 1965. That job helped Leflore develop relationships with the black community.
It was in 1925 when Leflore's life's work came to light. A defining moment of his life. A moment on a streetcar.
"He was on a street car and he was sitting in his seat and somebody got onto the street car and told him he had to move out of his seat. It was a white man. Told him he had to move and he told the man he wasn't going to move," Burt Leflore said. "When he told him he wasn't to move the two of them got into a fight and my grandfather was arrested. They didn't do anything to the other passenger."
It was like Leflore had an epiphany, his grandson said. That injustice led him to petition to re-start a branch of the NAACP in Mobile.
"At that time, African Americans were pretty much supposed to put up, shut up, and do what they were told," Burton said. "At that time a Black man could have literally been hung for uttering those letters NAACP"
Along with the NAACP, Leflore lobbied for more equitable housing and training for black workers with voting rights at the top of the fighting list. But in June 1956, the state outlawed the NAACP in Alabama leading Leflore to start the Non Partisan Voters League.
"Truthfully I think he probably accomplished much more through the Non partisan voters league," Burton explained. "I think the state intended to do something that kind of backfired on them."
Throught the Non Partisan Voters League, Leflore did even more work locally. One that stands out is his work in helping to desegregate Mobile's Public Schools. A case that the Non Partisan Voters Leage filed, Birdie Mae Davis vs. Board of School Commissioners of Mobile went to the Supreme Court.
the Supreme Court finally decided that case 9 to 0. That was a unanimous decision. They decided that the Mobile County School Board needed to take more steps to desegregate the school system in Mobile County. I think that was a monumental case for the city of Mobile and for the state of Alabama," Burt explained. "Birdie Mae Davis was one of the first students that was admitted that went to Murphy High School."
Although he wasn't an attorney, Burt said his grandfather did the kind of work. He said he became the voice of the black community at that time.
"They would show up at his front door. 'Mr. Leflore.' I remember as a child sitting around the house and all of a sudden somebody knocks at the door 10 o'clock at night. Mr. Leflore, the police beat us up what should we do?" Burton said.
Today there's a monument in Mobile called Unity Point. It's dedicated to John Leflore and Joe Langan. Former Mayor Langan, a white man, and Leflore, a black man. Two men who formed together to settle race relations in the Port City.
"It was really the relationship between John Leflore and Joe Langan that defined Mobile during the civil rights area," said Scott Corcoran, Assistant Curator of Education at the History Museum of Mobile.
"They actually arranged for an African-American to get on a city bus and sit in the wrong section, of course he was reprimanded at that point, he was arrested. The case went to court and the statute was invalidated, the city ordinance was invalidated and that was pretty much all by arrangement. All that stuff was staged," Burton explained.
Leflore's work didn't come without criticism. His passive approach simply wasn't enough for some. An organization called the NOW organization wanted results more quickly.
"The NOW organization really challenged Joe Langan, really challenged John Leflore, they challenged the Non Partisan Voter's League. They were saying look, 'we want change and we want it NOW'," Burton added.
In 1967, Leflore's home was bombed, no one was injured but no suspects were found. Leflore also got hate mail.
"Literally there would be hate mail, there would be threats, there would be post cards with people who had written him saying they would kill him," he said.
Although Leflore's methods were no longer widely accepted by all African Americans by the later 1960's, he still continued to work and his popularity and support remained.
In 1975, Leflore was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives. A year later, he died of a heart attack but his work lives on through our integrated schools, our mayor-city council form of government which he fought for, and much of our race relations in Mobile.
"Leflore's hands had been all over Mobile's society, government, society, providing opportunity for people across the Mobile community," Corcoran said.
Today, a magnet school carries Leflore's name, there's also a statue figurine that includes he and Joe Langan on Broad street and there's an exhibit dedicated to Leflore in the history museum of Mobile. His papers and archives can be found at the McCall Library at South Alabama.
