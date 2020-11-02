MOBILE, Ala, (WALA) – Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville on Monday made their closing arguments Monday ahead of Election Day.
The Senate race is the marquee matchup on the ballot in Alabama, aside from the presidential race. In Mobile, Jones continued on the same line of attack he pursued throughout the campaign – that the former Auburn University football coach is ill-prepared to serve in the Senate.
Jones has used a superior campaign war chest to blanket the airwaves with that message.
The incumbent alluded to Tuberville’s refusal to debate when asked how he is trying to seal the deal with voters.
“I think Tommy Tuberville is sealing that deal for me, by not talking to you guys. He’s not talking to the people of Alabama,” he said. “He’s running a horrible campaign that’s just nothing but lies. And he’s not talking about anything he will do for the people of Alabama. He’s got no record to stand on. He’s just been a quitter. He’s now a coward. … He’s making the deal. We have been pushing out what I have done for the last two and a half years.”
“Ever since becoming placeholder senator, Doug Jones has opposed everything that most Alabamians support and supported everything that most Alabamians oppose. It’s time we had a U.S. senator who represented our conservative Alabama values, not the liberal Hollywood and New York values of Doug Jones’s high-dollar, out-of-state campaign donors.”
Tuberville fired back in a statement to FOX10 News:
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday was the last day to drop off an absentee ballot in person. If a voter mailed a ballot, it will count as long as it arrives by noon Tuesday and has a postmark of Monday or earlier.
Anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Oct. 29 could have applied for an emergency absentee ballot by close of business Monday. A designee may drop that ballot off by noon Election Day.
As of early Monday, 300,104 absentee ballots had been cast out of 331,104 requested.
“In the 55 days that voters have been able to cast an absentee ballot, we have already tripled the state’s record for absentee participation,” Secretary of State John Merrill said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to shattering even more records on Election Day.”
In Mobile County, more than 24,000 absentee ballots are waiting to be processed on Election Day. That includes a handful that people dropped off in person just before the absentee election office closed at 5 p.m.
The process will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday with reading of the names of absentee voters. After that, workers will feed the ballots through election machines one by one until all of the votes are tabulated.
Results will be reported election night along with the other precincts.
