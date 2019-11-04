Redemption Church in Saraland is hosting a formal dinner and special night of fun for people with disabilities.
The church is putting on their annual "Joy of Dance" which caters specifically to guests with special needs
People of all ages are welcome to this free event The event will be held on November 20th from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Redemption Church Student center. The address is 1251 Industrial Pkwy in Saraland.
