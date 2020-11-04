Shoppes at Bel Air voting line

Voters have turned out at the Shoppes at Bel Air (former Forever 21 store) to cast their 2020 ballot. 

MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile County's Judge of Probate and Chief Election Officer Don Davis noted that on November 3, 2020, Mobile County had the highest number of citizens to participate in an election in the history of the County. Comparable statistics are:

Year   Population   Registered Voters   Turnout   Percent Turnout

1980   364,980          148,100                    116,993        78.03

2008   406,309          256,066                    180,845        70.62

2020   414,000          314,872                    186,155        59.101

The 2020 percent turnout does not include provisional ballots that will be processed and counted on November 10, 2020.

The 2020 election cycle is also noteworthy because Mobile County had the highest number of absentee ballot applicants/voters in the history of the County.

The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office processed 27,188 absentee ballot application requests.

14,618 absentee ballots were returned by the United States Postal Service or other commercial carriers, 173 ballots were received electronically, and 10,835 citizens voted on-site at the Absentee Election Manager's Office between September 9, 2020, and November 29, 2020.

The voted absentee ballots reflect that 5,866 persons (24 percent) voted for Donald Trump for president and 17,542 persons (74 percent) voted for Joseph Biden for president.

