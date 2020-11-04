MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile County's Judge of Probate and Chief Election Officer Don Davis noted that on November 3, 2020, Mobile County had the highest number of citizens to participate in an election in the history of the County. Comparable statistics are:
Year Population Registered Voters Turnout Percent Turnout
1980 364,980 148,100 116,993 78.03
2008 406,309 256,066 180,845 70.62
2020 414,000 314,872 186,155 59.101
The 2020 percent turnout does not include provisional ballots that will be processed and counted on November 10, 2020.
The 2020 election cycle is also noteworthy because Mobile County had the highest number of absentee ballot applicants/voters in the history of the County.
The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office processed 27,188 absentee ballot application requests.
14,618 absentee ballots were returned by the United States Postal Service or other commercial carriers, 173 ballots were received electronically, and 10,835 citizens voted on-site at the Absentee Election Manager's Office between September 9, 2020, and November 29, 2020.
The voted absentee ballots reflect that 5,866 persons (24 percent) voted for Donald Trump for president and 17,542 persons (74 percent) voted for Joseph Biden for president.
