MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond was denied by a judge Friday morning for the woman accused of shooting four people earlier this week at a Mobile Bowling alley.
Christin Brionna Edwards, 22, is facing four counts of attempted murder – one of each person who suffered gunshot wounds on Tuesday night at the AMF Skyline Lanes on Government Boulevard.
Edwards remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.
