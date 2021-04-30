MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A teenager accused of shooting nine people at a high school football game two years ago will stand trial as an adult, a judge has ruled.

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson denied Deangelo DeJuan Parnell’s request to be treated as a “youthful offender,” which would have sealed the court records and capped punishment at three years in prison.

Patterson issued a brief order stating that “after considering the request,” he was denying it. The judge also set the case for an arraignment May 13.

Parnell, now 19, was 17 when prosecutors say he opened fire at a game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 2019. Nine people suffered injuries, resulting in nine counts of attempted murder. He was a LeFlore student at the time.

At a hearing last week, defense attorney Chase Dearman argued that the defendant’s age and his lack of criminal history warranted youthful offender treatment. Prosecutors countered with school records showing 16 separate disciplinary infractions. Prosecutors also introduced evidence that Parnell got in trouble while incarcerated at Mobile Metro Jail in December for assaulting and robbing a fellow inmate.