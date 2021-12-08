BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge has found Theodore High School football Coach Eric Collier Sr. not guilty of a pair of assault charges stemming from a brawl at the state docks in May, but he convicted the coach’s brother and one of his sons.

Bayou La Batre Municipal Judge L. Daniel Mims found Collier not guilty of both misdemeanor assault charges and also acquitted his son, Hayden Aaron Collier, of two counts. But he found the coach’s other son, Wayne Eric “E.J.” Collier Jr. guilty on one count. The judge found the coach’s brother, Shawn Jerome Collier, guilty on one count and not guilty on another.

The judge’s ruling comes a week after hearing testimony about the May 8 incident, which was the culmination of a dispute that had started earlier that day between Collier’s 19-year-old son and some other people who were boating on the west end of Dauphin Island.

When the rival groups returned to Bayou La Batre, the coach and the other three defendants were waiting for them.

What followed was a melee in which three people testified they suffered injuries. Bodies ended up in the water and one of the men involved allegedly fired a gun into the air. Surveillance video captured the brawl, but defense lawyers argued it was impossible to determine who did what. And there was conflicting testimony about the matter.

The trial took place after Mims ruled against a defense request that he dismiss the charges under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law. The judge heard testimony about that in October.

The verdict ends the seven-month legal ordeal for Collier Sr., the longtime football coach and athletic director at Theodore High.

The judge set sentencing for Jan. 4 for Shawn Collier and Hayden Collier. Both will have an opportunity to appeal to a Mobile County Circuit Court jury.