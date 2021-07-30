MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Prichard man who pleaded guilty this month to a string of pharmacy break-ins and robberies and then asked a judge to take it back will undergo a mental health examination, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Reginald Jujuan Howell pleaded guilty to federal charges on July 13. A few days later, he bypassed his lawyer and sent a written request to a judge asking that he be allowed to appeal. U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer rejected that.

“There is no matter currently appealable as sentencing and judgment have not yet been accomplished,” he wrote. “To the extent Defendant seeks to set aside his guilty plea, that issue will be deferred until after the competency evaluation discussed below.”

Howell’s lawyer requested a competency hearing that took place Thursday.

Moorer ordered Howell to be evaluated by a psychiatric team at the Bureau of Prisons for up to 45 days.

Howell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs, robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the first two offenses plus a seven-year sentence on top of that for the gun crime.

Law enforcement officers arrested him in February 2018. In his written plea agreement, he admitted to breaking into or robbing five drugstores and then stealing drug and money.

Howell already is serving three years in prison for escaping from the Conecuh County Jail, where authorities were holding him on the charges related to the drugstore robberies.