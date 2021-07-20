MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile County judge revoked the probation of Mobile rapper “HoneyKomb Brazy."

The rapper, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, was on probation for a conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors asked the judge to send him back to prison for violating the terms of that probation. Prosecutors presented 15 video clips showing Jones with guns or drugs.

The defense argued that those were stage props for music videos. Even if true, the judge wrote in his order, that does not explain a shootout that the defendant was present for in Montgomery. His associates traded gunfire with unknown assailants. Jones later posted an account of the incident on social media.

Prosecutors also accused Jones of failing to check in with his probation officer. The defendant implied that he ignored an order to report to the probation officer because he feared his life was in danger following the killing of his grandparents, Tony and Leila Lewis.

Defense attorney Jeff Deen told FOX10 News that he’s disappointed by the decision and that his client may appeal.