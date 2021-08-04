MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A woman who lied about getting injured to claim a share of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against an airbag manufacture got probation on Wednesday.

Tracey Lanette Adams, 48, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in April. Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade sentenced her to three years of probation, fined her $1,000 and ordered her to perform 80 hours of community service.

Adams admitted that she falsely claimed she was injured by flying shrapnel when a defective Takata airbag deployed. Her written plea agreement indicates that she used pictures from the internet and altered medical records that she mailed from Mobile to try unsuccessfully to obtain more than $13,000 from $125 million fund that a judge had ordered Takata to create.

“The Takata Individual Restitution Fund is for actual victims who suffered or will suffer injuries caused by their defective airbag inflators,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sean Costello said in a statement. “This defendant wasted the valuable time of the evaluators that they could have spent considering claims of people who were actually injured by these defective products. And now she’s been convicted of a felony for it and will be under the watchful eyes of federal probation officers for 3 years.”

Evaluators working for a special master appointed by the court to administer the fund flagged Adams’ claim, according to court records. The special master denied the claim, and she appealed.

FBI agents from the agency’s Mobile field office interviewed Adams and confirmed that she was not the woman in the photographs she submitted and that she had not suffered serious injuries, according to the plea agreement.

FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell stated,

“The defendant in this particular case has no regard for the real victims and their injuries,” FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell said in a statement. “Where there are large sums of money there will be fraud, and the men and women of the FBI stand ready to assist our partners in seeing the prosecution of these defendants carried out.”