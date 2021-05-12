MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Wednesday ordered the release of a man accused of breaking into his neighbors’ homes but found not guilty of reason of mental disease or defect.

Mobile County Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter, after a hearing Wednesday, cited testimony indicating that Tyler Bradford Revel does not suffer from a serious mental disease. He ordered Mobile Metro Jail to release him to his home.

The order comes over the strenuous objections of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, which had wanted Revel to be transferred to the Taylor Hardin Secure Facility in Tuscaloosa.

“The law does not provide for this,” Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News. “The defendant’s own mother said he suffered from a mental illness. … The judge disregarded two experts.”

One of the victims, who asked not to be identified, said he was dumbfounded.

“I think it’s outrageous,” he said.

The homeowner said he was at home with his wife and young child when Revel broke in and bled all over his kitchen.

“You don’t know what kind of risk we’re under,” he said. “We didn’t even know who this guy was before he busted two of my windows and ran through my kitchen.”

Revel, 33, was naked and bloody when police found him running down Airport Boulevard on Jan. 18, 2019, after authorities say he forced his way inside two houses in his West Mobile neighborhood.

Court records show that he told investigators that demons were chasing him and that he was looking for help when he broke into the houses. A psychiatrist testified at Revel’s trial that he suffers from a schizo-affective disorder.

With a lack of space available at Taylor Hardin, the judge ordered the defendant to be placed at a mental health group home. But Cindy Gipson, the assistant director at AltaPointe Health System’s assistant director, submitted a report last month concluding that Revel was not a good candidate for a group home because of his drug abuse and behavior. The report states that he “does not have a serious mental illness.”

Gipson’s report notes that Revel admitted to manipulating the mental health staff at the jail by telling them he wanted to kill himself.

“He stated openly that this was an effort to get out of general population before leaving jail to go home,” the report states. “He still holds racist believes about fellow inmate and thought this would allow him to avoid being in a cell with people he does not like.’

Revel also admitted that he has continued to use drugs while incarcerated, the report states.

If placed in a group home, Gipson wrote, Revel would be a high risk to leave. She wrote that his “sense of entitlement and superiority would also not serve him sell in a group home environment.”

The judge’s release order places a number of conditions on Revel., such as a requirement that he have no contact with his neighbors and stay away from their properties. But Rich told FOX10 News that no number of conditions could ensure the neighborhood’s safety.

“No one’s watching him,” she said. “He is a free man, released to our community.”

Authorities said they expect Revel to be released on Thursday.

Updated at 6:36 p.m. with reaction from one of the victims.