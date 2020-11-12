MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Today, November 12, a judge reduced bond for a woman accused in a double murder.
The bond was reduced on each murder charge from $150,000 to $75,000. The case is now bound over to the grand jury and is still an active investigation.
Margaruita Dinkins was arrested and charged with two counts or murder in killings that took place late last year, the Mobile Police Department said.
MPD said that, through the course of its investigation, Dinkins, 30, was identified as a suspect. In August of this year, Dinkins was located and arrested.
It was on December 22, 2019 when officers responded to the 2000 block of Steiner Street following a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims inside the residence, and the victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.
The victims have been identified as 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.