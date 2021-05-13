MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile woman charged under a little-used federal anti-riot law must stand trial next week, a judge ruled late Thursday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer denied Tia Deyon Pugh’s bid to dismiss the charges. Her attorney had argued that the statute was overly broad and that her conduct during a May 2020 demonstration in downtown Mobile was a purely local matter outside the purview of the federal government.

Defense lawyer Gordon Armstrong also raised Frist Amendment objections.

Moorer rejected the arguments on all counts.

“The Court does not find that the language or definitions are inescapably ambiguous,” he wrote.

Armstrong told FOX10 News that he is disappointed but not surprised.

“That’s why they make appellate courts,” he said. “Some of the best rulings come out of the appellate courts. … Now we turn our attention to the trial.”

That trial is slated to start Monday. Lawyers expect it to be a short one. Many of the basic facts are not in dispute. Armstrong acknowledges that Pugh smashed the window of a police SUV on Water Street near the on ramp of Interstate 10. The protest against police brutality occurred days after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

But federal prosecutors must prove not only that Pugh broke a window but that she was impeding police during a civil disorder that impacted interstate commerce.

Although he refused to dismiss the charge, the judge indicated that the defense could make its case to the jury.

“Should a question remain as to whether the Government has proved that the alleged activities establish the necessary nexus to commerce, Pugh may again raise this issue at trial,” he wrote.

Later, the judge added: “Whether or not a case can survive a factual challenge is to be decided on a case-by-case basis and is a matter for the jury and/or court at trial.”