MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A woman convicted of smashing a police vehicle window during a protest last year will have to go back to jail, a municipal judge ruled Wednesday.

Mobile Municipal Judge Bucky Thomas granted a request by city prosecutors and revoked Tia Deyon Pugh’s bond in the municipal case after hearing evidence of a new arrested earlier this month.

A federal jury convicted Pugh in May on a charge of impeding law enforcement during civil disorder. She awaits sentencing on that charge, stemming from the incident that occurred at a May 2020 demonstration against police brutality in downtown Mobile.

Police arrested Pugh, 22, on June 12, charging her with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of brass knuckles. Those charges stemmed from a run-in she had with someone on Dauphin Street.

Based on that new arrest, the judge in the federal case modified the conditions of her release but stopped short of sending her to jail. But that new arrest prompted Thomas to revoke bond in the original municipal case related to the police demonstration. She stands charged with inciting a riot and criminal mischief.

“We’ll be back in court July 12, hopefully with the opportunity to resolve the case,” defense attorney Marcus Foxx told FOX10 News.

Efforts to reach the city prosecutor were not immediately successful.

If the prosecution and defense can not work out a plea agreement in the municipal case by July 12, the case will be set for a trial. Possible punishment on those charges ranges from probation to a year in jail.

“These kinds of cases are typically resolved on the first appearance,” Foxx said. “But unfortunately, she had another case in front of it.”