MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – After hearing evidence of a new arrest on impaired driving charges, a judge Monday revoked the bond of a Saraland man accused of manslaughter in a fatal accident that occurred last year.

The arrest came nearly a year to the day after a fatal accident that led to Brandon Dale Mann’s manslaughter charge.

Sgt. Jared Lowe, a patrol supervisor with the Chickasaw Police Department, testified that he pulled over Mann, 30, on U.S. 43 on March 8, after he crossed into the southbound lanes in the wrong direction.

Lowe testified that Mann was unsteady and performed poorly on field sobriety tests on March 8.

“He continuously jerked and twitched,” he said.

Lowe testified that a breath test indicated that Mann had no alcohol in his system, leading investigators to conclude that he was high on drugs. Police charged Mann with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traveling the wrong way in a lane of traffic.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York said he found sufficient evidence to revoke Mann’s bond in the vehicular homicide case. In that case, prosecutors alleged that Mann’s 2010 Infiniti G35 struck a Chevrolet Avalanche on Interstate 65.

Mobile County Assistance District Attorney Kirk Rose said the most recently incident could have turned tragic.

“His DUI marked the one-year anniversary of our case. … We’re lucky someone wasn’t going in the opposite direction, or we would have had the exact same facts in this case,” he said.

Defense attorney Robert Perloff agreed that it was an unfortunate incident.

“However, despite the fact that he did pick up the charge, I think it’s going to be impossible for the state to convicted him of during under the influence of alcohol given these facts,” he said, noting the results of the breath test and the fact that police did not conduct a blood test.