MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A former Saraland roller skating rink who admitted filming himself having sex with two children will go to prison for 20 years, a judge decided Wednesday.

Advisory sentencing guidelines called for a statutory maximum sentence of 60 years – 30 years for each county.

“It gives you a chance for a life after prison,” Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade said.

Howell, 21, still faces a charge of sexual torture and abuse in state court.

Granade pronounced her sentence in the federal case at the end of a gut-wrenching hearing that featured emotional testimony from relatives of both the defendant and the victims.

Howell, 21, had pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

Saraland police began investigating Howell in 2018 after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of repeatedly sodomizing her 10-year-old son and sharing videotaped recordings of the encounters on the internet, according to court records.

Howell, who was a 19-year-old high school senior at the time of the offenses, admitted in his plea agreement that he used his position as a skating rink manager to offer boys free skating if they would stay behind after the rink closed. He took two of them – ages 10 and 11 – to a Mobile motel and sodomized them, the plea document states.

Police found 1,401 images on Howell’s iPhone, the majority of which were photos and videos of adolescent and pre-adolescent boys. Investigators identified 11 suspected victims, according to the document.

After his arrest on Dec. 16, 2018, Howell called his father. During that conversation, according to court records, he said, “I did it all, Dad. They saw the videos.”

The defense argued that Howell’s own adolescent abuse – at the hands of a relative and family friend – should be taken into consideration.

“This is a double-double tragedy,” defense attorney Dennis Knizely told the judge.

Thomas Bennett, a clinical psychologist based in Mobile, testified about the impact Howell suffered from his own sexual abuse.

“His abuse started, by his own account, at 7 or 8 years old and continued until 13 or 14,” he testified.

Bennett said the abuse that the defendant suffered stunted his emotional development, as evidenced by the fact that he described on of the victims as his best friend, even though there was a big ag difference.

“He was much more closely drawn to younger people rather than people his own age,” Bennett testified.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Chappelear sought the maximum sentence.

“It would be my position that is warranted in this case given the scope of the conduct and the number of victims,” she said.

For his part, Howell expressed deep regret.

“I am beyond sorry for everything that has happened and did happen,” he said.

The judge heard from Howell’s parents, both of his grandmothers and his sister. The sister, Dallas Howell, testified that had bullied her brother. She described a dysfunctional family in which their parents frequently fought and their father threw and broke objects.

“Sean had nobody,” she said. “He had no friends.”

During the sobbing statement, the defendant placed his head down toward the defense table. He also looked away when his father, Michael Howell, apologized to the victims’ families and expressed regret for not being there for his son during his childhood. At one point, he turned directly to his son and said, “I was always proud of you – always.”

The judge also heard from the victims. The mother of one of the boys said she felt badly that Howell had been abused but noted that he turned around and subjected others to the same type of abuse.

“You’re not a monster,” she said. “But you’re a predator.”

The prosecutor read a statement from one of the victims. “Sean, why?’ the child wrote. “What you did to me will scar me forever.

The other victim wrote, “I’m mad, and I’m also sad.”

Knizley said outside the courtroom that he was satisfied with the outcome.

“Though we never want to have a 20-year sentence for a defendant, in this particular case, with all the aspects of the charges, 20 years is a fair sentence.”

The judge said she struggled to fashion an appropriate sentence.

“This entire case is a tragedy,” Granade said. “Your life was a tragedy, Mr. Howell, and you made your victims’ lives a tragedy.”