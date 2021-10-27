MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man who admitted that he stole the household belongings of a family that hired him to move their items across the country three years ago is getting out of jail.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Sherman Smith to the time has served since his arrest in May.

Germaine Mayo told FOX10 News last year he and his wife were stunned when the movers who showed up at their home in Waverly Hall, Georgia, in December 2018 never arrived at their new place in Las Vegas.

“I lost everything, everything,” he told FOX10 News in January last year. “Our whole life was in there.”

On Wednesday, Mayo told FOX10 News he was disappointed to learn of the leniency in the sentencing.

“That’s kind of garbage,” he said, adding, “We never got any of our stuff back.”

Mayo used a broker called Moving Forward America, which contracted with a company called Motivated Movers, owned by Smith, to move Mayo’s belongings.

According to Smith’s plea agreement, he had given a woman named Kendra Smith $100 earlier in the month to rent a Penske truck in Montgomery using her driver’s license. It was supposed to be a two-day rental, but the Penske store did not get the truck back until late January 2019, the plea document states.

A federal grand jury initially indicted Kendra Smith, but Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade granted a prosecution request in July to dismiss the charges against her.

Sherman Smith, however, pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property. He admitted that prior to loading the truck in Wavery Hall, he pressured Mayo and his wife to pay an additional $910. They gave the money to Scott, who gave it to Sherman Smith, according to the plea agreement.

Smith admitted that he told the couple that their belongings would have to be consolidated with another move in Mobile. He put the items in a storage unit but did not pay rent on the unit, and the Mayos never got the possessions back, according to the plea documents.

As an interstate mover, Smith was required to registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, but records indicate that he had not done so since 2015, with a company called E&S Moving Systems.

One of Smith’s employees, Kenneth Smith, also has pleaded guilty and was supposed be sentenced on Wednesday. But his attorney indicated he was confused about the sentencing date; the hearing now will take place Friday.

Defense attorney Christine Hernandez told FOX10 News her client – no relation to Sherman Smith – worked for him off and on and loaded and unloaded the moving van as instructed.

“I don’t think that it was presented in a way that it was illegal at the time,” she told FOX10 News. “I don’t think that Mr. Kenneth Smith was aware of most of the information related to the interstate moving. He was just hired on to pick goods up, put them on a truck and move it. That’s it. He didn’t have he wasn’t privy to contracts, customer lists, anything like that.”

Court documents show Mayo was not the only victim. Sherman Smith admitted that in January 2019, a victim identified in the plea agreement as N.C. paid to move his belongings from Orlando to Las Vegas. But the defendant did not deliver the goods, according to the plea document.

In late January of that year, the court document states, Smith contacted N..C and indicated they missed her in Las Vegas and would have to set up a later date to deliver the items. But the entire time, Smith had the woman’s belonging in a storage unit in Mobile.

Smith contacted the woman the following month and demanded she pay the balance of funds owed via PayPal or he would not make the delivery. N.C. paid $849 through Venmo payment service, according to court records show.

In that case, Smith got the contract from Elite Moving & Storage after representing himself as the owner of Sun City Muscle Movers. But the plea agreement states that did not work for that company or have permission to use its name.

Sun Muscle Movers later made attempts to retrieve the household items in February 2019. But Smith did not provide the locations of those items, according to the plea agreement.

Another employee of Smith’s, Glen Scott, was named in the indictment but never arrested.

Granade imposed three years of supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office and ordered Sherman Smith pay his victims $35,397.