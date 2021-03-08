MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge set bail at $100,000 for a Biloxi woman implicated in a fatal shooting at a club on Theodore last week.
Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore also set Breanna Marie Cunningham for an arraignment Wednesday with her boyfriend, co-defendant Robert Abrams. The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Cunningham,22, last week in Biloxi.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred Feb. 27 at Cookies-N-Cream on Theodore Dawes Road that resulted in the death of 45-year-old Manchella Allen.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright told the judge that investigators believe Abrams got the gun from Cunningham.
“She was involved in the shooting in an aiding-and-abetting manner. …She picked up the gun and fled with the co-defendant,” Wright said. “It’s all on video.”
Defense attorney William Alford downplayed his client’s involvement and argued she is not a risk to flee if given bail because she has two young children and deep ties to Biloxi.
“I believe the facts will show wrong place, wrong time and she wasn’t involved in the shooting,” he said.
Both defendants are scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday.
