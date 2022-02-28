MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge Monday set a $200,000 bail for the husband of the Prichard water board’s former operations manager, who is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the utility.

Law enforcement authorities charged Anthony Bradley III, 51, with first-degree receiving stolen property after sheriff’s deputies on Friday raided the west Mobile home he shares with wife Nia Malika Bradley.

The judge rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Anthony Bradley without bail. Prosecutors have alleged that he and his wife are flight risks because of newly issued passport and birth certificate documents that deputies found during the search. The judge did, however, order Anthony Bradley to wear an electronic ankle monitor and remain at home when he is not working.

Nia Bradley, meanwhile, remains jailed without bond. But she and her husband will be arraigned next week.

Deputies on Friday carried out box after box of retail items that prosecutors alleged Nia Bradley purchased with her utility-issued corporate credit card.

“Based on the amount of items that I think everybody saw come out of the house, it would strain the imagination to believe that he didn’t know what was going on,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi said. “We have some other evidence concerning his knowledge of events, but we’re not ready to disclose that at this point in time.”

Defense attorney Gordon Armstrong said prosecutors must prove that his client knew his wife was purchasing items illegally.

“At this point, it’s just all speculation. There’s been no facts,” he said. “There were no facts presented this morning as to what he knew or what he didn’t know. It was just, ‘He’s been charged with this based on what they found on Friday.’ I guess they’re saying there’s so many items here that he should have known. But of course, they don’t say when these items were purchased, over what period of time and where they just one at a time? Were they just bought in bunches?”

Armstrong said it is not enough for prosecutors to show that illegally purchased items were inside the same house where Anthony Bradley lives.

“There’s no such thing as spousal liability,” he said. “I mean, I’m not responsible for what my wife does – same as you’re not responsible for what your wife does. He didn’t work for the Prichard Water Works. He didn’t have a credit card. He didn’t make any charges.”

The arrests are the first in a wide-ranging probe into alleged misuse of public funds. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich has said that the amounts of money that Nia Bradley stole greatly exceed the $200,000 threshold that make it aggravated theft by deception, a felony that carries a possible prison term of five to 30 years in prison.

Board attorney Jay Ross has said that Bradley and other employees charged personal expenses that could total $1.5 million.

What’s more, the FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division raided the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board office in Prichard.

Rossi said the investigation continues.

“All I will say is that I think we are in the early stages of this investigation,” he said. “And anybody that we receive probable cause and evidence to bring charges against, those charges will be brought and those individuals will be brought to justice. We are dedicated to ferreting out whatever corruption there was in the Prichard water board.”