MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday set an $82,500 bail for an Irvington man accused of snatching his two young children and then engaging in a tense stand-off with law enforcement officers.

The judge also ruled that if James Carter Caballero does make bail, he must surrender his weapons and stay away from the alleged victim, his estranged wife.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Caballero on Thursday at a home on Wilcox Way, off of Magnolia Road. He faces charges of first-degree domestic violence/burglary, strangulation/suffocation and interfering with a domestic violence emergency call.

Caballero’s estranged wife filed for divorce in February, alleging physical and emotional abuse. On Wednesday, she filed a petition asking a judge for a protection-from-abuse order, writing that her estranged husband was “not in his right mind” and had tracked her down to the Penelope House shelter for abused women.

The judge in that case issued an order denying Caballero visitation rights involving his children, ages 1 and 2. He also instructed that authorities pick the children up from the home of Caballero’s mother. When Caballero found out about that order, he took the kids, according to law enforcement officials.

The strangulation charge stems from allegations that Caballero assaulted his wife on Friday. He also stands accused of preventing her from calling 911 by taking her cell phone.

The criminal complaint alleges that Caballero grabbed his wife with both hands around her neck.