MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Junior League of Mobile donated 100 new winter coats to local school children.
The group has partnered with George Hall Elementary School through its adopt-a-school program. Through the program, JLM selects one Mobile County public elementary school to not only provide food but other basic necessities.
The Junior League of Mobile was founded in 1931 and is a nonprofit organization of women.
