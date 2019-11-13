You will get a chance this weekend to get some of your Christmas shopping done -- and, help out a great cause at the same time! The Junior League of Mobile's 35th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off this week. The shopping event is the Junior League of Mobile's biggest fundraiser and money brought in helps support the work the ladies do in our community.
Junior League of Mobile's Christmas Jubilee shopping event kicks off this week
Sarah Wall
Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
