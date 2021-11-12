MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -– Christmas Jubilee at the Mobile Convention Center under way.

The Junior League of Mobile is hosting the event, which features more than 100 vendors.

The jubilee opens will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and $30 for VIP shopping.