DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The federal trial of Marco Perez will stretch into its 8th day on Wednesday.

The jury went home for a second night without reaching a verdict.

Perez is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.

Perez is facing four different federal charges in this trial, which started last week. One of the most serious charges is obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness was Officer Tuder. Perez is also charged with having a stolen gun, and using that gun during a violent crime.

On Tuesday, the jury indicated to the judge that they are having trouble reaching a verdict.

The jurors have spent hours going back over evidence and testimony.

The charge that has likely dragged the case out is one of the most serious Perez is facing, obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That is what Perez’s attorney John Beck suspects.

At question, did Perez know that Tudor was a police officer.

“I just can’t read the tea leaves, probably that’s what I expect they’re talking about, that would make the most sense,” Beck said.

Perez is facing four federal counts.

The prosecution and defense presented a lot of evidence in an effort to sway the jury.

More than 25 witnesses testified in the case, security camera video was shown, along with video of Perez’s interrogation.

“There’s a lot to look at, I’ve been preparing this case for months and the jury has got to do this in a week, week and a half and a couple of days of deliberation,” Beck said. “I don’t blame them for taking their time at all.”

Regardless of the outcome, Perez faces a capital murder charge in state court.

The jurors will be back Wednesday morning at 9 AM to continue where they left off.