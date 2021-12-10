MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A jury on Friday found a Theodore man accused of fatally beating a toddler not guilty.

The Mobile County Circuit Court jury reached the unanimous verdict in the capital murder trial of Willie Anthony Burton in the afternoon, after hearing closing arguments from both sides. Had be been convicted, Burton would have faced life in prison without possibility of parole.

“The jury has spoken,” Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News. “We respect the verdict.”

Prosecutors alleged that Burton became frustrated in August 2018 while trying to potty-train Kye Freeman, the 2-year-old son of his girlfriend.

A medical examiner testified this week that the child had suffered blows to the head and abdomen, and that the injuries were consistent with an intentional act. The medical examiner also testified that the blows tore the boy’s intestines, causing him to go into shock.

Burton, 34, testified in his own defense Thursday. He acknowledged that he “popped” the child on the behind when he got off of the toilette. But the defendant denied beating him.

The defense insinuated that one of the other adult relatives of the victim who were living in the house on Elmo Avenue must have been responsible.

