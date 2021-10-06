MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The jury late Wednesday morning came back with a split verdict in the federal trial of Marco Perez.

COUNT 1 -- Guilty: Receiving a firearm while under indictment

COUNT 2 -- Guilty: Possession of a stolen firearm

COUNT 3 -- Not Guilty: Obstruction of Justice by a killing a witness

COUNT 4 -- Not Guilty: Carry, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Perez is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in 2019.

Perez faced four different charges in the federal trial, which started last week. One of the most serious charges was obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness was Officer Tuder. Perez was also charged with having a stolen gun, and using that gun during a violent crime.

Sentencing is expected in 90 days.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama told FOX10 News he will push for the maximum possible sentence of 15 years.

But Perez's attorney, John Beck, said he anticipates his client will likely receive a sentence of roughly 10 years.

Neither Tuder's family members nor Perez's family members who were present chose to speak after the verdict was read. Members of Tuder's family were crying.

The state trial is expected to take place some time next year.