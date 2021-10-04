MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Jury deliberations have begun in the federal trial of Marco Antonio Perez. He is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder.

Closing arguments wrapped up around 11 a.m. Monday. The jury was charged before noon and deliberations immediately started.

On Friday during the final day of testimony, the trial’s most dramatic evidence was played, a nearly hourlong videotaped interrogation of Perez about six hours after his arrest on Jan. 20, 2019. Police had used a Taser to apprehend him as he ran into the woods near the Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road moments after the shooting.

“The voices told me in my head to pull the trigger,” Perez told a pair of homicide detectives who repeatedly had pressed him for an explanation.

Perez, 22, faces four separate federal charges:

obstruction of justice by killing a witness, namely Tuder.

receiving a stolen firearm while under indictment.

possession of a stolen firearm.

discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

A key element of the homicide charge is that prosecutors prove Perez committed the killing in order to obstruct a witness connected a 2018 gun charge against him.

Defense attorney John Beck said outside the courthouse at the conclusion of testimony on Friday that the outcome was a “tragedy,” but he reiterated his contention that his client could not have known who Tuder was.

“The defense is that Perez had no idea that Tuder was a police officer,” he said. “He didn't have a badge on. He wasn't in a marked vehicle. He was in his own personal vehicle. He didn't have any kind of a vest on. He never identified himself as a police officer. Ran up to Perez, put a put a gun to his head, and then the melee ensued after that.”

A man jailed with Perez at Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday testified that the defendant told him he saw Tuder’s badge at his side.

Beck dismissed the credibility of the prisoner who testified, nothing that he had provided information about a half-dozen murder cases.

“I don’t put any credence in that guy’s statement,” he said. “Apparently, that guy has solved every murder in Mobile County over the past 10 years. So he knows everything about everything. I don’t know why he’s in jail. He ought to be on the payroll for the police department.”

Earlier in the trial, one of Perez’s friends testified that he and the defendant were hiding in a house when police came onto the property looking for Perez a few days before he shooting. One of those officers was Tuder.

Beck told FOX10 News that it is unlikely Perez could have recognized Tuder, out of uniform, as one of the uniformed officers who went on to that property.

In the recorded interrogation, Perez never wavered from his insistence that he did not know who Tuder was. He said he as expecting a friend’s uncle to come to the complex of extended-stay apartments to give him a ride.

“I didn’t know who the hell he was,” he said. “But when he got out of the car, he pulled a gun on me.”

Later, he added: “He didn’t say nothing, not that I remember. I just seen the gun. … I didn’t know who the (expletive) he was. He didn’t identify himself.”

Perez initially said he did not remember anything after that.

“My mind went I don’t know where,” he said. “I don’t know nothing after that. I was so spooked after that.”

Detective Julius Nettles told Perez that he did not believe him.

“Everybody else out there knew it was a police officer,” he said.

Nettles continued to press Perez, aggressively at times.

“You obviously knew what happened,” he said. “I’m simply asking you why you did what you did. I know what you did. That’s why you’ve been here for six hours.”

Nettles demanded to know why Perez shot Tuder again after the first shot.

“I don’t remember doing it,” he answered.

A firearms expert testified Friday that she matched three bullets to the stolen Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun that prosecutors say the defendant used to kill Tuder.

At one point, Perez said: “I don’t know why I did what I did.”

Perez fought back tears as he contemplated the gravity of the situation he was in.

“There ain’t no getting out of this,” he said.

On Friday morning, jurors saw autopsy photographs and heard testimony from a medical examiner who detailed the wounds that the officer suffered.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Beck said, Perez likely faces 25 years to life in prison.

Regardless of the outcome, Perez still faces a capital murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court. Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty.