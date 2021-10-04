DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The jury in the Marco Perez federal trial has gone home for the day without reaching a verdict.

Perez is accused of killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tudor.

A verdict was expected on Monday, but after more than four hours in deliberations the jury was not able to reach a decision.

The trial started last Monday. Spanning five days of testimony, jurors heard from 26 people. The prosecution putting each witness on the stand with the goal of proving the federal charges against accused Perez. Defense attorney John Deck did not call a single witness.

“This has been a hard-fought case,” he said. “The prosecution has done a very nice job, the jury has certainly been attentive.”

Perez is facing four federal counts. One of the most serious is obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness was Officer Tuder who police say was trying to arrest Perez on Jan. 20, 2019, at the Peach Place Inn.

Perez is also charged with receiving a stolen firearm while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

“It boils down to a couple of elements, did Marco Perez know that this was a police officer and secondly, did he know that this was a police officer who was going to communicate something to another federal official,” Beck said.

During the trial jurors heard from multiple people including police officers and Perez’s friends.

One key moment of the trial happened last Thursday. Prosecutors questioned a prisoner who was jailed with Perez. That witness testified that Perez told him he saw a badge at Officer Tuder’s side. That is crucial because the defense maintains that Perez did not know that Tuder, was a police officer.

“It’s the classic case of the jailhouse snitch,” Beck said. “If I was a prosecutor, I’d probably be very hesitant to call someone like that to be one of my star witnesses because he has got everything to gain by saying what he is supposed to say.”

Another key moment happened on Friday. Prosecutors played a recording of Perez’s interrogation, where Perez says he shot Officer Tuder because,“the voices told me in my head to pull the trigger.”

Perez denied knowing that the man he shot was a police officer.

The jury will be back on Tuesday morning at 9 AM to continue deliberations.

Regardless of the outcome, Perez faces a capital murder charge in state court.

FOX10 News tried to talk to federal prosecutors, but they cannot talk until a verdict is reached.