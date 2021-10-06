DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Members of Officer Sean Tuder’s family walked out of the federal courthouse in Downtown Mobile in tears on Wednesday, in shock just minutes after a jury returned a split verdict.

“It’s not the verdict that the family wanted, it’s not the one we wanted for them,” said Sean Costello, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Marco Perez was facing four charges in federal court.

After three days of deliberations, the jury found him guilty of two-gun charges, but the two more serious counts came back not guilty.

COUNT 1 -- Guilty: Receiving a firearm while under indictment

COUNT 2 -- Guilty: Possession of a stolen firearm

COUNT 3 -- Not Guilty: Obstruction of Justice by killing a witness

COUNT 4 -- Not Guilty: Carry, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

Perez’s attorney John Beck says at question was not whether Perez killed Tuder at the Peach Place Inn in 2019, but whether it was self-defense and if Perez knew Tuder was an officer.

“It comes down to could they really prove that Perez knew that was a police officer and given all the circumstances, I think that was a reasonable conclusion that they didn’t see that,” Beck said.

Perez’s convictions carry a max sentence of 15 years, which prosecutors want, but Beck expects the sentence to be roughly 10 years. The judge will make that decision in January.

“Mr. Perez is going to be in prison for a while regardless of how counts three and four came out, but we’re gratified that the jury did their job,” Beck said.

Ultimately, Costello says justice was served.

“Mr. Perez is going to be held accountable for the crimes that he committed and he’s going to be held accountable in federal court for those crimes the jury convicted him of,” he said.

This verdict is hard, not just on Tuder’s family, but for Mobile’s men and women with a badge.

“We’re very disappointed in the outcome,” said Interim Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

This trial is the first of two for Perez.

“It’s not over,” Prine said. “We’re going to state court where is facing capital murder charges and possibly facing death.”

The state trial is expected mid to late next year.

The families of Perez and Tuder did not want to talk with us.