MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A federal jury has sided against the city of Mobile’s solid waste authority in a long-running dispute over a landfill.
The jury late Thursday awarded WM Mobile Bay Environmental Center $2.8 million after finding that the Mobile Solid Waste Disposal Authority failed to honor its contractual obligations to reimburse the company for expenses related to its management of the agency’s Chastang Landfill near Mount Vernon.
Chief U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose on Friday issued a judgment confirming the jury’s verdict.
The verdict comes five years after a federal judge awarded the company about $6 million following a similar finding that the city breached its contract by failing to cover operating expenses and capital costs related to the landfill, which takes solid waste. The company has been collecting on that judgment by withholding royalties but still is due almost $5 million, according to court documents.
The company sued again in 2018, alleging that notwithstanding the judge’s ruling – and the fact that an appeals court upheld it – the city continued to breach the very same provision of the contract that triggered the original lawsuit.
“We are certainly very gratified that a jury for the second time in five years has found that the Solid Waste Authority is not abiding by their contract,” said Jaime Betbeze, an attorney for the plaintiff.
Attorneys the authority, which is run by a board of officials appointed by the Mobile City Council, could not be reached for comment.
Mobile Bay Environmental Center contended that it submitted a request for reimbursement of surcharges imposed by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System for leachate pre-treatment and for capital costs and operating expenses related to the landfill’s gas management system.
The jury agreed, and ordered the authority to pay the following amounts:
- $100,363 for 2016.
- $135,598 for 2017.
- $553,186 in 2018.
In addition, the jury also awarded the company $2 million for failing to dispose all of the city’s solid waste at the landfill, as required by the contract.
The civil complaint accused the authority of entering into a separate agreement with Gulf Hauling & Construction for the disposal of construction and demolition waste, as well as yard clippings and trimmings. That waste should have gone to the Chastang Landfill, the complaint alleged. Betbeze said the actions amounted to a reduction by about half.
In addition, the lawsuit alleged that the city failed to live up to a settlement agreement negotiated with Mobile Bay Environmental Center in 2017.
Updated at 6:49 p.m. with comments by Betbeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.