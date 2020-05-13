MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Supreme Court says jury trials in the state will remain suspended through September.
The court issued an administrative order stating that while in-person hearings may resume on May 15, there will be no jury trials allowed until September 14.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News that she was not happy with the order.
Rich said, "If the U.S. Federal Courts can begin Jury trials in June as they are planning to do in the Mobile Courthouse then we should be doing the same in State Court. Safety is our utmost concern of all involved and I think a plan can be put in place to ensure citizens' safety while re-opening the courts and justice system."
The District Attorney continued, "I am very sad and disappointed for all victims of crime and their families that the date to start Jury trials continues to be moved further and further into the future crippling the justice system."
