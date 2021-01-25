MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In May of 2020, after Mobile County moved into the "high risk" category for COVID-19 transmission, court officials announced the suspension of jury trials. Today that suspension was extended.
Officials say jury trials have now been suspended until March 1, 2021.
According to officials they will continue to consult with public health officials to determine whether jury trials may safely recommence at that time.
Some of the key aspects of that phase are reiterated below:
* In-person proceedings are permitted, but mask-wearing and social distancing requirements must be followed at all times. For most courtrooms, this means no more than 20 persons in court, not including staff.
* Videoconferencing/teleconferencing is strongly encouraged if appropriate, efficient and practicable.
* Teleworking by courthouse staff is encouraged when feasible and practicable.
* All persons entering the Courthouse for Courthouse business or proceedings, including attorneys, parties, witnesses, members of the public, court offices, employees, judges and staff, shall comply with the "Measures to Mitigate the Spread of Covid-19" appended to Administrative Order 2020-02.
