DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) – Residents here know the drill – especially after the hurricane season we’ve had this year.
A storm-weary Dauphin Island battened down Wednesday ahead of the latest threat from a record-breaking year – Hurricane Zeta. Walt Shannon, who lives on the mainland just across from Dauphin Island, said he was not too concerned. But he wasn’t taking anything for granted, either.
“This one’s moving pretty fast so it shouldn’t be anything to worry about, I hope,” he said. “But we’ve said that before and look where we’re at now.”
Shannon was at a gas pump making last-minute preparations.
“Going ahead and filling up the tanks, getting it ready,” he said. “Generator’s sitting at the house, warmed up. Just hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
Longtime Mayor Jeff Collier said he is most concerned about the island’s sensitive West End, which is prone to flooding. He added that weakened trees and buildings from Hurricane Sally also pose threats.
With COVID-19, Hurricane Sally and a bunch of tropical close calls, it’s been a challenging year.
“You know, we haven’t seen too many years when we’ve had this many storms, obviously. But you know, we’ve had a lot of practice,” he said. “We know that our citizens are strong storm-savvy at this particular point, and from a town's perspective, we try to try to do our best to take all the necessary precautions in advance, and we hope our citizens have done the same thing.”
That is not necessarily true of the many visitors who populate the resort island. New Hampshire residents Al and Kathy Stevens, who own a vacation home here, said they arrived just after Sally. Wednesday morning, they were watching the choppy water near Fort Gaines, not sure what to expect.
“Well, we don’t know,” Al Stevens said. “We’ve never been through one, so we don’t know.”
Stevens said he was not too nervous.
“I’ve been in the trucking business my whole life, so I’ve seen an awful lot of weather in a lot of places,” he said. “But I’ve never been through a hurricane before.”
Collier said he worries about visitors who often have no experience with tropical weather.
“That is another challenge that we have to deal with. There’s always a lot of visitors on Dauphin Island,” he said. “You know, folks enjoy coming here, and we try to work very closely with our real estate companies to communicate the latest information with them, because they’re usually on vacation. They’re out of touch with what all is going on around them. And so that can lead to some problems. And so we want to make sure that their stay here is both a fun one and a safe one.”
Just another spin in a storm cycle stuck on a perpetual loop, wrapped around a pandemic that won’t end, stuffed inside a year that people won’t soon forget – or miss when it’s finally gone.
