Human, or sex trafficking is a serious crime that can happen to people of all ages and genders and any race or religious background.

It is believed that one in five human trafficking victims are children, exploited for begging, child pornography, or child labor.

Mobile County has a new program created to specifically combat sexual exploitation and trafficking of young people. It's called the JuSt Program. Linda Jensen and Angel Lawson, from the Mobile County Juvenile Court System stopped by FOX10 News at 4pm to talk about the efforts with News Anchor Lenise Ligon.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has a list of indicators you can use to help identify victims. These indicators include:

Appearing malnourished

Appearing injured or having signs of physical abuse

Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and law enforcement

Responding in manners that seem rehearsed or scripted

Lacking personal identification documents

Lacking personal possessions

A common misconception about human trafficking is that it does not happen in the United States. This is false, as the United States is ranked as one of the worst countries globally for human trafficking. It is estimated that 199,000 incidents occur within the United States every year.