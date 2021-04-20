MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Less than one year after George Floyd was killed, his name chanted in the streets once more, just moments after Derek Chauvin was convicted in his death.

“I don't think there's any way that he could have been found not guilty by what he did,” said Rick Westenberter.

Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee down on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded that he “couldn’t breathe,” was found guilty on all three charges against him, the jury taking just 10 hours to decide his fate.

Chauvin cuffed soon after that verdict was read, a moment bringing solace to many across Mobile.

“Justice was really served and I thank God for that right there,” said Linda Roberson.

“Started crying when he was found guilty of all three counts,” said Valerie Mechanaik.

In his address to the country Tuesday night, President Joe Biden saying the verdict sends the message that no one should be above the law.

“We have to listen, "I can't breathe," "I can't breathe." Those were George Floyd's last words. We can't let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. we must not turn away. we can't turn away."

Those I talked to today say they’re happy to see justice served so quickly in this case and they can only hope it brings peace across the country.