PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard detectives on Friday arrested a juvenile subject in connection to the Sept. 11, 2021 homicide of LaCraig Brown.
Brown was killed in the parking lot of Fry Daddy’s on St Stephens Rd.
The juvenile subject was initially arrested and held at Strickland Youth Center on another charge, but was subsequently released before a murder warrant could be obtained and remained on the run from authorities until his surrender Friday, Prichard officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.