PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard detectives on Friday arrested a juvenile subject in connection to the Sept. 11, 2021 homicide of LaCraig Brown.

Brown was killed in the parking lot of Fry Daddy’s on St Stephens Rd.

The juvenile subject was initially arrested and held at Strickland Youth Center on another charge, but was subsequently released before a murder warrant could be obtained and remained on the run from authorities until his surrender Friday, Prichard officials said.