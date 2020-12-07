MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Karlos Finley says he's running for mayor in Mobile's 2021 municipal election.
Finley, a local attorney who also serves as a municipal court judge in Mobile, will kick off his campaign with an event in Toulminville on Saturday.
In a news release, Finley said his campaign slogan is “Strongest Together Mobile.”
“The slogan embodies all that my family and I have worked for since my grandfather began practicing medicine here in the 1900s. Standing up for the citizens of Mobile is what we have always done. I will continue to do so when elected to the city’s highest elected office,” Finley said in the release.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has not announced if he will run for a third term in 2021. In August, Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson announced his bid for mayor.
Election Day is Tuesday, August 24, 2021
