MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of the candidates in the Mobile mayoral race made it official over the weekend.
Local attorney Karlos Finley launched his campaign on Saturday with an event in Toulminville.
Finley, who also serves as a municipal court judge, said public safety will be one of the main focuses of his campaign. The candidate said he wants to help Mobile fully realize its potential.
"This campaign will not be advocating going back to anything or doing anything again. Our focus will be interested in moving forward with a vision for greatness. No more perpetual potential; now is the time for self-actualization," Finley said.
City council member Fred Richardson joined the race over the summer. Incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson has not announced if he will seek a third term in office.
Election Day is Tuesday, August 24, 2021
