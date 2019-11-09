Keep Mobile Beautiful holds annual Veteran's Clean-Up event

Keep Mobile Beautiful (KMB) and the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Veterans Day clean-up, shredding and electronic recycling event Saturday morning, November 9.
More than one hundred people turned out to pick up litter, recycle electronic devices or take advantage of free document shredding from Felder Shredding.
Ransom Recycling collected a truck load of old, unwanted, broken and outdated electronics including numerous old style televisions.
More than 50 bags of litter were collected from the morning clean-up. In addition to service hours, students received t-shirts and a free lunch.
Keep Mobile Beautiful Volunteers handed out free litter bags and MAWSS’ “It’s Easy to be Ungreasy” cooking grease recycling containers ahead of the holiday cooking season.
The annual event is a way to honor Veterans for their service and to celebrate America Recycles Day.
