Keeping your Christmas tree healthy through the holidays

Supply issues combined with an early Thanksgiving sent many people out to get their Christmas trees weeks before the holiday.

Now, they have to keep them alive for more than a month.

“The only thing I got left is fifteen trees up front.”

Ernie Wilkerson has been selling Christmas trees at Laura Kay’s Nursery for years. This year though he said things has been quite different. It started early and it’s ending early.

“I used to call people early to see if they wanted a tree, this year over half of my trees they called me to reserve them a tree,” Wilkerson said.

Test the branches

With some lots already picked over, Wilkerson told us you spend some time checking out different trees to see if their in good shape.

“If you do this,” Wilkerson said as he tugged on a branch. “ if you had the whole thing come off in your hand that’s not good.”

With the early start this year, many trees will be spending more than a month on display. Wilkerson said to pay attention to where you put your tree.

“Don’t let an air conditioner or heater vent blow on the tree. Either way you go, cold air or hot is going to dehydrate.”

Also, avoid sunny windows and fireplaces. Any spot that can dry it out. Leading us to the biggest key of all… Water, water, and more water.

“The biggest thing is, keep water in it and keep it as cool as possible. These trees, they’ve never seen this kind of weather before. They grew above 4200 ft.”

Now they’re in your living room with weeks left until the big day.

Lots of water!

Keep in mind a typical tree needs as much as a gallon of water day. Wilkerson said you can also add tree preservative to the water or even a Sprite to give the tree some added food. Regardless, there’s no substitute for adequate watering, so stay on top of it!