MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Nobody wants to lose electricity, but Alabama Power has partnered with Bishop State for a training program to make sure there is always people ready to turn it back on.

Hurricane season is one of the busiest times of year for power crews on the Gulf Coast.

Storm after storm turned the lights off in our area last year. Lineman are the people who turned them back on.

“A lot of times storms come in people are running, we’re the ones that run into it,” said Hunter Flynn, took part in Bishop State Community College lineworker training program.

Flynn’s dad works for Alabama Power and he is hoping to follow suit.

Earlier this summer Flynn joined the lineman training program at Bishop State Community College. He hopes to be one of those power restoration experts people rely on in times of need.

“When power comes on and you see all those people come out cheering it makes you feel good about yourself,” he said. “I hear all the stories my dad tells me and it’s always something I wanted to do.”

This Bishop State program is in partnership with Alabama Power. It is a 9-week class that gets students ready for a career on power poles.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to even get into this line of work,” Flynn said. “It’s a very hard field to get into.”

Getting into the program is extremely competitive. There were 21 students in the last class, but more than 360 applied.

“This 9 weeks is actually changing their lives,” said Daphne Stamps, industry liaison at Bishop State.

The program started a few years ago. So far, everyone who has completed it has gotten a job at a utility company.

“We work with Alabama Power and our industry partners and see where the need is and then we try to fill those needs,” Stamps said.

Alabama Power says this class is vital.

“Programs like this help to ensure we have employees that are trained and ready to respond, not only during hurricane season, but all throughout the year,” said Beth Thomas with Alabama Power.

The latest class graduated this month and now graduates like Flynn are looking toward the future.

“Everybody’s got high hopes of getting a job soon after graduation,” he said.

The application for the January and March programs is open right now and is available until Wednesday.