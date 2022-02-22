Keeping your trees healthy
- Matt Barrentine
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As winter fades away you may be looking around your yard for springtime projects, but do you ever look up? Are the trees around your home healthy? And how can you tell if they aren’t?
Arborist Has Answers
“Is this tree ok? Is it going to fail? What are the likelihoods of failure? What’s it going to hit?”
As a homeowner these are the kinds of questions you may ask yourself. Strong winds in storms and tropical weather prey on weak trees, leaving homes vulnerable.
Chris Francis, Owner of Francis Tree Care said there are ways to lower the risk.
“It may be removal. it may be pruning. It might be supplemental support. There’s several different options that you can look at to mitigate risk,” Francis told us.
Prune Carefully
Dead limbs, lack of leaves, and obvious rot can point to problems. Francis said each tree needs to be treated individually and many can be saved if treated properly.
“You can have trees growing around your house, you can have limbs over your house. What you don’t want to do is lob everything off to where you have a one-sided tree. When wind hits that instead of bending it twists. Then we start creating some problems and the tree starts splitting apart,” Francis explained.
Look Down
Most people focus on the canopy of the tree, but what’s below ground in the root system is incredibly important. If the roots are cut by gas lines or sprinkler systems that can impact the health of the tree.
“Really you want to get an arborist to look at a tree,” Francis said. “There’s just so many issues there and a lot of them are underground. So, when we go to site we’re asking a lot of questions about underground utilities underground disturbances.”
Keeping trees upright starts at their base.
No Crape Murder
Also, if you like to cut back your crape myrtles, Francis said don’t. He told us crape myrtles stay healthier if prudently trimmed.
Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.
Matt Barrentine
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
Mobile man now accused of third shooting should have been flagged for higher bail, public safety director says
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.