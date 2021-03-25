MOBILE, Alabama — In recognition of “Kick Butts Day,” the Mobile County Health Department’s S.W.A.T. (Students Working Against Tobacco) teams from Murphy, Alma Bryant, C.F. Vigor, and Mary G. Montgomery high schools will be encouraging their peers to take a stand on March 26 to make the pledge and be vape-free.

Kick Butts Day is a national day of activism that empowers youth to speak up and act against tobacco use at more than 1,000 events from coast to coast. However, because of the impact of COVID-19, many organizations have had to make changes while observing this important and impactful event. The annual Kick Butts Challenge, normally conducted on Kick Butts Day, will take place at a later day.

This year, elementary, middle, and high school teachers will receive a special Kick Butts Video Presentation. Students from participating schools will have the opportunity to view a virtual presentation that was created by members of the Mary G. Montgomery S.W.A.T. team. It will explain the purpose and importance of Kick Butts Day. After the video, students can take a step to be part of a powerful, focused, smoke/vape-free generation by taking the Vape-Free Pledge.

The purpose of the presentation and pledge is to bring awareness to the dangers of smoking, vaping, and second-hand smoke. According to organizers, “Not smoking or vaping today, can put our youth in greater physical shape for the challenges of tomorrow.” Students will receive valuable health information on why and how to kick the tobacco/nicotine habit.

For more information about the tobacco program or to set up a presentation, contact Harold Jones at 251-544-2064 or at hjones@mchd.org. To learn about the nation-wide campaign, visit www.KickButtsDay.org or www.TobaccoFreeKids.org.