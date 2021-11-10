MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Pensacola man accused of kidnapping a young woman outside of a bar in Mobile told investigators that she asked him to give her a ride to the University of South Alabama, a police detective testified Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Morris Linson Jr., 34, illegally went into the vehicle where Raina Tapia was passed-out drunk and kidnapped her.

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis determined that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to send the case to a grand jury. Linson remains free on $37,500 bail.

Tapia had been out drinking with her friends at Troubadours Country Saloon on Tanner Road on Sept. 17. According to testimony on Wednesday, several male friends carried the passed-out woman and placed her inside a gray Mazda.

At some point, the woman’s friends realized she no longer was in the vehicle and reported her missing.

Detective Byran Johnson testified that surveillance video tied the woman to the defendant. He said police tracked him down to his home in Pensacola. Linson admitted that he was at the bar and said that the woman asked him for a ride, the detective testified.

Johnson testified that surveillance video does not show the 18-year-old Saraland woman talking to the defendant, although he acknowledged under cross-examination that she was not visible at all times on the video. He testified that video from inside the bar not long before that shows her unconscious.

“The evidence that I have received is that she requested a ride,” defense attorney James Byrd told reporters after the hearing.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood disputed that. He said the abduction appears to have been a crime of opportunity.

“As of right now, we do not believe that they knew each other,” he said. “He saw the victim and took advantage of the situation and took her to the University of South Alabama campus.”

In court, Johnson testified that the surveillance video shows Linson’s black SUV moving around the parking lot, changing parking places several times over about an hour and a half. He testified that the defendant never went inside but did approach the Mazda four different times before Tapia’s friends and put her inside.

At one point, the detective told the judge, Linson opened the door and appeared to take something. At another point, he said, it looked like the defendant might have put something inside.

After putting the woman in his SUV, Linson drove to the campus and put her in the bed of a pickup truck, Johnson testified. He said surveillance video from that parking lot shows that Tapia almost immediately rolled out of the of truck. He testified that she was extremely unsteady but managed to walk to the other side of the parking lot.

Johnson testified that the woman told police that she did not remember anything between the time that she went inside the bar and when she realized she was on the campus. It is unclear why Tapia would ask for a ride to the school. Johnson testified that she did not live there.

During his cross-examination, Byrd suggested that his client had put a wallet in the car. The detective testified that he had not seen that on the video.

As to the wallet and the testimony the Linson was lurking in the parking lot, Byrd told reporters, “I haven’t seen the video, so I can’t explain it.”

Byrd disputed the contention that Tapia was too incapacitated to speak to the defendant.

“That’s not the evidence I have. … I have evidence that she was coherent and conversing and was not unconscious or completely out of it as they’ve made her appear to be,” he said.

Byrd declined to offer an explanation about why the woman would ask a stranger for a ride or why she would want to be taken to the university when she did not live there.

“We’ll get to that later,” he told reporters.

Blackwood declined to discuss whether prosecutors are considering additional charges beyond second-degree kidnapping and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, or whether law enforcement authorities are investigating other possible suspects

“It’s still under investigation, but should evidence uncover that someone else was involved, then we would take a look at that and consider charging him,” he said.

Blackwood said it was a frightening ordeal for the victim.

“It is an unusual situation,” he said. “You know, we see it in moves and on TV shows. Thankfully, it’s, you know, somewhat of a rarity. It is very serious. This is a very serious case. We will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”