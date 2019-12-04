MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Christmas came early for some local kids. Academy Sports & Outdoors teaming up with local first responders to bring 30 children Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama, Cops for Kids, and the Snook Family YMCA on a special holiday shopping spree.
Ten children at each event will be given a $150 Academy gift card to shop with a first responder for items on their holiday wish list including jackets, footwear, team sports equipment, toys and more.
In total there will be 15 shopping sprees going on at Academy stores across the state of Alabama. The company donating nearly $25,000 to help 150 children.
Wednesday night -- Mobile County Sheriff's were along to help 10 boys and girls do their shopping.
"I was like wow!!! It was awesome," said Maurice Washington, 9 years old.
"Oh man... It's really breathtaking you can't really put into words... The fact you get to give back to these kids. It really makes you feel good that we can give back to the community and make a difference in these kid's lives," said Detective Lonnie Parsons, Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
But not everyone was shopping for themselves. One little boy bought a tricycle for his 4-year-old brother.
The experience -- exciting for both the kids and deputy sidekicks.
"They were absolutely amazed. I was amazed knowing I could actually go shop with them. I'm worn out -- but yes it was fun," said Detective Launduke Bagsby, Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Big Christmas smiles was all the payment needed as the kids wished store employees a Merry Christmas.
Academy also donating $12,000 to first responder organizations across the state.
