MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says there is one fatality following an accident involving a private vehicle and a Mobile County Public Schools bus Thursday morning.
The driver of an SUV that struck the school bus was killed, according to MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose.
Some children received minor injuries, DuBose said.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Steven Millhouse said there was one person transported to University Hospital by ambulance. One other person was taken to a local hospital via a private vehicle, he said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Government Street and Michigan Avenue before 7 a.m.
DuBose said the school bus was making a legal turn from Michigan Avenue onto eastbound Government Street when the driver of the SUV appeared to attempt to pass the bus and lost control.
